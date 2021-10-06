UPDATE 3:07 p.m. Interstate 24 westbound has reopened to traffic near the 59 mile marker in Trigg County. The road was closed for a time Wednesday because of a crash involving a semitrailer.
The crash happened along the work zone running from the 65 to 55 mile markers. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says workers had to repair the centerline barrier wall before the roadway could be reopened.
But, as of about 3 p.m., KYTC says the crash site has been cleared and traffic flow has returned to normal.
UPDATE 10 a.m.: One westbound lane at the crash site is now open and expected to remain open until noon. At that time, the westbound lane will be closed and traffic diverted the Pennyrile Parkway northbound at Exit 82. The work is expected to last until 3 p.m.
UPDATE 8:30 a.m.: The estimated time of reopening at the site of Wednesday morning's semitrailer crash on I-24 westbound in Trigg County has been pushed back until 2 p.m.
According to the KYTC, when emergency personnel arrived at the crash site they found the truck had pushed some of the centerline barriers into the eastbound lanes. The truck was also discovered to have damaged two crash-cushions at an emergency crossover.
As a result, the centerline barrier wall will have to be realigned and additional barrier wall sections added, extending the timeline for westbound lanes being blocked.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY– A semitrailer is blocking Interstate 24 westbound near the 59 mile marker in Trigg County.
According to the KYTC, the truck driver had a blowout that caused him to hit the centerline barrier wall in the Trigg County workzone that runs from the 65 to 55 mile marker.
A tow truck is en route at this time.
The road is expected to be open by 8:30 a.m. this morning.
There is an alternate route for I-24 Westbound traffic by taking the U.S. 68 Cadiz Exit 65 Interchange and heading west on U.S. 68. Follow the I-24 detour signs to KY 139 North to return to I-24 at Exit 56.