MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — An early-morning crash is blocking Interstate-24 westbound near the 22 mile-marker in Marshall County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports.
According to a Thursday release, traffic is being detoured off at the U.S. 62 Calvert City Exit 27 Interchange to take U.S. 62 West to return to I-24 at the U.S. 68 Reidland Exit 16 Interchange.
Drivers are urged to maintain caution along the section of U.S. 62 between Calvert City and Reidland due to an increase in traffic near the detour, the release explains.
The cabinet says early reports indicated a FedEx dual-trailer semi crashed, with one of the trailers being split in half.
The closure is expected to continue until 8:30 a.m.