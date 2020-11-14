MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Multiple agencies responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 westbound in Marshall County near the McCracken County line Saturday afternoon.
The crash happened at the 17 mile marker. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports that one of the vehicles crossed the median, hitting a third car.
Drivers were advised to detour using U.S. 62 and U.S. 68 between exit 16 and exit 27.
As of about 5:25 p.m., the cabinet says the crash site has been cleared ad all lanes are open to traffic.