LYON COUNTY, KY – Kentucky State Police report Interstate 24 westbound is restricted to one-lane at the 45 mile marker in Lyon County due to a truck fire.
The road is expected to fully reopen by 8 a.m. Friday.
According to the KYTC, the truck was hailing paper products, so it will take time for the fire to cool down before the truck can be removed.
The truck fire occurred along I-24 near the Eddyville-Princeton KY 293 Exit 45 Interchange in southern Lyon County.
There is no impact to eastbound traffic.