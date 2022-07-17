UPDATE (3:30 p.m.): Both westbound lanes of Interstate 24 are now blocked due to a multi-vehicle crash near the 42-mile marker in Lyon County.
LYON COUNTY, KY- Interstate 24 westbound is restricted to one lane due to a multi-vehicle crash near the 42-mile marker in Lyon County.
This is along I-24 westbound between the KY 293 Eddyville-Princeton Exit 45 Interchange at the I-24/ I-69 Exit 42 Interchange.
The left-hand or passing lane is open at this time.
The crash involved a SEMI and a couple of passenger vehicles. The SEMI was pulling a tanker loaded with hydrochloric acid. During the crash, the tanker separated from the tractor rig and landed in a ditch. Emergency responders on site do not believe any of the hazardous material load is leaking. However, it will take a hazmat team and specialized equipment to off-load the tanker.
Appropriate caution is required where equipment and emergency personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.
Again, at this time westbound traffic on I-24 is restricted to one lane at this crash site with all traffic moved to the left-hand or passing lane.
Estimated duration is now 4 hours or approximately 3:30 p.m., CDT.
Should this crash site lane restriction create a backup as traffic volume ramps up this morning, westbound traffic on I-24 may self-detour at the KY 293 Eddyville-Princeton Exit to take KY 293 North, then follow KY 93 North to U.S. 62 West to return to I-24 Westbound at Exit 40.