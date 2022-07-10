LYON COUNTY, KY– Interstate 24 westbound is restricted to one lane due to a SEMI rollover crash near the 37 mile marker in Lyon County.
This crash is along I-24 westbound between the U.S. 62 Eddyville-Kuttawa Exit 40 Interchange and the Lyon County Weigh Station.
The truck was hauling bulk rolls of paper.
All traffic is moved to the left-hand or passing lane at this crash site. The roadway may have to be blocked for about 20 minutes once the truck is off-loaded and ready for recovery.
Estimated duration is about 4 hours or approximately 9:30 p.m., CDT.
This section of I-24 also carries Interstate 69 traffic.
There is no impact on eastbound traffic at this crash site.
