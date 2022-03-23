On Wednesday, the westbound lanes of I-24 will be closed at the 30 mile marker on the Tennessee River Bridge from noon to 1:30 p.m, according to the KYTC.
The closure is to allow Kentucky State Police to complete a crash reconstruction investigation of the deadly crash on I-24 in February.
Starting at noon all westbound lanes will be diverted to follow a detour along KY 453 South to U.S. 62 West with traffic returning to I-24 westbound at the U.S. 62 Calvert City Exit 27 Interchange.
KYTC officials urge drivers to use caution while approaching the bridge, as the closure is expected to cause traffic delays.