WEST KENTUCKY — Crews have extended the west Kentucky work zone on Interstate 24 from mile marker 55 to 69.
The work zone running through parts of Lyon, Caldwell, and Trigg counties previously stopped at mile marker 65.
Eastbound traffic made the change Friday morning. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a temporary westbound work zone extension will begin next week.
The temporary work zone extension will be in place for about two to three weeks. Barrels will be used along the work zone extension. Drivers are reminded that the main section of the work zone has two-way traffic and a centerline barrier wall along the eastbound lanes. That portion of the road project runs from the 55.5 mile marker to the 65.5 mile marker.
The prime contractor on the nearly $17.36 million project is Hall Contracting. The target completion date is Dec. 15.