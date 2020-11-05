CALDWELL COUNTY, KY — For nearly five months, drivers have had to deal with a 14-mile work zone along Interstate 24 in parts of Lyon, Caldwell, and Trigg counties. Traffic is limited to one lane in both directions as crews work to pave the eastbound lanes.
"There's a limited amount of wiggle room in this work zone," says Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman Keith Todd.
The one-lane traffic divided by a concrete barrier has delayed drivers' commutes and caused traffic to be backed up for miles after several crashes happened within the work zone.
"We've had some things like truck fires. We've had, in a two week period we had three semis that have run out of fuel in the work zone," says Todd.
Just this past weekend, several crashes involving semitrailers blocked eastbound traffic for hours in the work zone. When incidents like that happen in the work zone, disabled vehicles are stuck because of the concrete barrier that separates traffic.
"If it stops in the wrong place, there's no place to get it off the road," says Todd.
Drivers traveling eastbound on I-24 will notice an electronic sign near exit 45 telling them to not detour there. The Transportation Cabinet had to put the electronic sign up because navigation apps like Waze and Google Maps diverted drivers off the interstate, because the systems thought the interstate was closed. Todd says the two navigation systems appear to have corrected that error, but before it was fixed, it caused issues on the route drivers were detouring on.
"We had several incidents where trucks who were running those real secondary roads, you know, got to a tight corner and either overturned or got involved in a crash or something so we had several issues there," says Todd.
While holiday travel might not be as heavy this year because of COVID-19, the transportation cabinet fears the work zone might create traffic woes for Thanksgiving.
"That work zone will probably have to stay through thanksgiving, so we're urging everyone local to take a different route," says Todd.
Todd says the transportation cabinet hopes to take part of the work zone down by the end of the year. He says that will depend on if the weather allows crews to finish paving the eastbound lanes by then.
According to Todd, westbound lanes will need some patching once the eastbound work is done. It's unclear what the traffic plan will be for the westbound lane work.