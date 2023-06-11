FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — Starting today, Sunday, June 11, at 7 p.m., Interstate 57 in Williamson County will be closed, according to Franklin County Emergency Management Agency.
The nearest exit is Marion. The closure is a part of Phase 2 in the Westminster Overpass project.
The closure will end Monday, June 12, at 7 a.m. However, until the shutdown is lifted, motorists are being instructed to avoid the area and take alternate routes.
Both Northbound and Southbound traffic will be re-routed.
Northbound traffic will be re-routed to IL Rt 148. Southbound traffic will be re-routed to IL Rt 13 to IL Rt 148.