PADUCAH — An early morning semi crash is causing a blockage on Interstate 69 Northbound in Marshall County at the 51 mile marker.
According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a semi hauling trash bags overturned just north of the U.S. 68 Draffenville Exit 47 Interchange.
The cabinet says the truck's cargo will have to be unloaded before the truck can be removed. Crews expect the site to be cleared by 9 a.m.
Drivers can detour off at U.S. 68 to follow either KY 95 and U.S. 62 or U.S. 641 North and U.S. 62 to return to connect to I-24 and I-69 at Calvert City, the release explains.