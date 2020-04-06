MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A section of Interstate 69 north is back open after it was blocked because of a semitrailer in Marshall County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
The northbound lanes of I-69 were blocked at the 41 mile marker.
The cabinet says the vehicle became stuck in that location after it ran off the roadway into the median. The road was blocked while a crew worked to pull the semi out of the median.
KYTC says the blockage was between Mayfield and the U.S. 641 spur interchange at Benton, Kentucky.
Workers were able to clear the site, and all lanes were reopened Monday night.