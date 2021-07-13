OBION COUNTY, TENN– The long awaited paving project on the new Interstate 69 began Tuesday morning in Union City, Tennessee.
Congressman David Kustoff was joined by Tennessee Transportation Commissioner Clay Bright, as well as other state and local leaders, to break ground on the project that has been a decade in the making.
The project will take two years, and it began at the I-69 bridge over U.S 51.
The project will cost an estimated $500 million, and will extend six miles from Union City to Dyersburg.
“Today is a big day for West Tennessee. The paving of I-69 will facilitate tourism, economic development, and improve safety to hundreds of rural communities here in West Tennessee,” said Rep. Kustoff. “I will continue to work hard for West Tennessee at the federal level on behalf of I-69.”
I-69 will eventually connect the Canadian and Mexican borders. It goes right through the Local 6 area, including west Kentucky and northwest Tennessee.