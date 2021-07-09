Looking ahead to something a long time coming in Union City, Tennessee. On Tuesday, paving will kick off on the new Interstate 69.
Next week, Tennessee Transportation Commissioner Clay Bright, Congressman David Kustoff and other state and local leaders will be there. The kick off will happen at the I-69 bridge over U.S. 51.
I-69 will eventually connect the Canadian and Mexican borders. It goes right through our region, including west Kentucky and northwest Tennessee.
It's hit some speed bumps along the way.
Discovery Park of America is just one of the many businesses in Union City already benefiting from I-69, and it's not even done yet.
President and CEO Scott Williams said you don't have to spend too much time in Discovery Park's tower to see the "landing field" behind the park — what will be, of course, I-69.
"It's exciting that we are getting close to the day when guests know what that is, because many of them will have driven down it to get here. I-69 is a game changer for us," Williams said.