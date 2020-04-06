UPDATE - All lanes have reopened.
——————————————————————
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A section of Interstate 69 north is blocked in Marshall County because of a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
That crash happened near the 41 mile marker, which is the same area where a semitrailer got stuck in the median earlier Monday evening. That semitrailer was removed from the roadway, and all lanes of traffic reopened.
But after 10:30 p.m., KYTC sent notification of the crash involving the motorcycle.
The cabinet says the roadway is expected to be blocked for about two hours.
The crash site is between Mayfield and the U.S. 641 spur interchange at Benton, Kentucky.
KYTC says drivers can detour by taking the Kentucky 131 exit to KY 58 eastbound, then return to I-69 via the U.S. 641 spur at Benton.