MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Interstate 69 southbound is blocked just south of the Interstate 24 exit 25 interchange in Marshall County after a crash and gravel spill, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
The blockage is affecting travel from I-24 eastbound to I-69 southbound. KYTC says backed up traffic is impeding cabinet personnel who are trying to get to the crash site to clean the loose gravel from the roadway.
The crash site is near the 58 mile marker of I-69 southbound.
Drivers headed westbound on I-24 should be alert for traffic backing up the ramp into the main line of I-24 as they approach the exit 25 interchange, KYTC says.