PADUCAH — Afraid to fall asleep, fearing she would wake up and it would all be just a dream.
That's the feeling an anonymous Graves County woman described to Kentucky Lottery officials after winning $50,000 on a "Go for the Green" scratch-off ticket she purchased at the Kentucky Tobacco Outlet in Paducah.
“I about fell over," she said, after realizing she won.
The woman says she initially thought she won $10,000. When she realized she actually won the game's top $50,000 prize, she scanned it just to make sure it was real.
“I couldn’t even look,” she told lottery officials.
It finally sunk in when she received her check for $35,750 the next day — money she described as "life changing."
As for what she plans to do with her win — she reports she's going to put a down payment on a home and buy a car. And as for the Kentucky Tobacco Outlet, they'll receive $500 for selling the ticket.