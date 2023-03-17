lottery

The Kentucky Lottery shared this image of a Graves County Woman's winning lottery ticket. 

PADUCAH — Afraid to fall asleep, fearing she would wake up and it would all be just a dream. 

That's the feeling an anonymous Graves County woman described to Kentucky Lottery officials after winning $50,000 on a "Go for the Green" scratch-off ticket she purchased at the Kentucky Tobacco Outlet in Paducah. 

“I about fell over," she said, after realizing she won.

The woman says she initially thought she won $10,000. When she realized she actually won the game's top $50,000 prize, she scanned it just to make sure it was real. 

“I couldn’t even look,” she told lottery officials. 

It finally sunk in when she received her check for $35,750 the next day — money she described as "life changing."

As for what she plans to do with her win — she reports she's going to put a down payment on a home and buy a car. And as for the Kentucky Tobacco Outlet, they'll receive $500 for selling the ticket. 