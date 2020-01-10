Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN ILLINOIS...KENTUCKY...MISSOURI... OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH...OLMSTED LOCK AND DAM AND CAIRO .CURRENT AND EXPECTED HEAVY RAINFALL THROUGH SATURDAY WILL CONTINUE TO CAUSE RISES IN WATER LEVELS AT PADUCAH, OLMSTED LOCK AND DAM AND CAIRO. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE... NEVER DRIVE CARS...TRUCKS OR SPORT UTILITY VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. THE WATER MAY BE TOO DEEP TO ALLOW SAFE PASSAGE. NEVER ALLOW CHILDREN TO PLAY IN OR NEAR FLOOD WATERS. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE UPDATED FORECASTS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT HTTP://WWW.CRH.NOAA.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=PAH /LOWER CASE/ && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH * FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 7:00 PM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 37.2 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 39.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER IS FORECAST TO RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY NOON ON MONDAY AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 41.5 FEET BY EARLY NEXT SATURDAY MORNING, JANUARY 18TH. * IMPACT...AT 43.0 FEET...MODERATE FLOODING OCCURS AFFECTING SEVERAL SMALL UNPROTECTED TOWNS. &&

...STRONG GUSTY WINDS DEVELOPING TONIGHT... .A POTENT STORM SYSTEM WILL BRING STRONG GUSTY WINDS TONIGHT AND SATURDAY. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM CST SATURDAY... * TIMING...WINDS WILL BEGIN INCREASING THIS EVENING, THEN REMAIN STRONG AND GUSTY LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY. A DIMINISHING TREND WILL OCCUR SATURDAY EVENING. * WINDS... SOUTH WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH MAY GUST UP TO 45 MPH AT TIMES. WINDS WILL TURN INTO THE SOUTHWEST AND THEN WEST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS... SATURATED SOILS MAY ENABLE THESE GUSTY WINDS TO UPROOT TREES WITH SHALLOW ROOTS. THE STRONG WINDS WILL ALSO PRESENT A POTENTIAL TRAFFIC HAZARD, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND ADVISORY IS ISSUED WHEN SUSTAINED WINDS ARE EXPECTED TO REACH 30 MPH OR GREATER FOR LONGER THAN ONE HOUR...OR WIND GUSTS ARE EXPECTED TO REACH 40 MPH FOR ANY DURATION. &&

...FLASH FLOODING POSSIBLE THROUGH SATURDAY... .A STRONG STORM SYSTEM WILL MOVE NORTHEAST FROM THE LOWER MISSISSIPPI RIVER VALLEY, BRINGING PERIODS OF HEAVY RAIN. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * ALL OF SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, AND SOUTHWEST INDIANA, AS WELL AS MOST OF WESTERN KENTUCKY TO THE NORTH AND WEST OF HOPKINSVILLE. * THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * PERIODS OF HEAVY RAIN ARE EXPECTED TONIGHT INTO SATURDAY. THE HEAVIEST RAINS WILL BE BETWEEN MIDNIGHT TONIGHT AND NOON ON SATURDAY. STORM TOTAL RAINFALL BY LATE SATURDAY AFTERNOON WILL LIKELY AVERAGE FROM 3 TO 5 INCHES. LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS ARE POSSIBLE IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS AND SOUTHEAST MISSOURI. * RAPID RISES IN CREEKS AND STREAMS ARE EXPECTED. LOW WATER CROSSINGS MAY BECOME IMPASSABLE. LOOK FOR FLOOD PRONE AREAS TO BECOME INUNDATED. SOME LOCATIONS NOT NORMALLY PRONE TO FLOODING MAY BECOME FLOODED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&