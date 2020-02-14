PADUCAH — Love is in the air, and it has made its way to our local first responders.
Two women with special needs brought some goodies to firefighters, police officers, and emergency management service workers on Friday.
Katie Watkins and Kimberleigh Dawn Robinson grabbed their baskets and boxes full of treats to visit three public safety offices on Valentine's Day.
They spent their morning showing love to the ones that keep us safe.
Their first stop was Mercy Regional EMS on Coleman Road.
Katie and Kimberleigh said they are big fans of first responders.
"We're trying to spread more love," said Kimberleigh.
Katie said she wants to be a paramedic because of the work they do every day.
"In order to save lives," said Katie.
Katie has a disability that makes it difficult for her to speak, but these kind gestures said enough.
Greg Garrison with Mercy Regional EMS said it meant a lot.
"It was wonderful. It didn't, (we don't) very often get kids that come in that want to give us candy," said Garrison.
The love did not stop there. The Paducah Fire Department was the next group in for a treat.
The ladies walked into the fire station with candy, cupcakes, and big smiles.
Paducah Fire Capt. Tony Crowe was there with his fellow firefighters, thanking their visitors for the special moment.
"It's truly heartfelt, and someone that has the same passion as we have and go out of their way to go out and do something like that for us, it's got a special place in our heart," said Crowe.
The Paducah Police Department was the last stop.
Paducah Police Patrolman Cassandra Skinner took the gifts for her and the rest of her crew.
"We appreciate that! Those look yummy," said Skinner.
The group took pictures and shared laughs.
"I really appreciate that, and I know that the rest of the guys are going to appreciate it too," said Skinner. "Because most of us can't be with our families on Valentine's Day or most holidays."
Katie and Kimberleigh spent their morning delivering treats and going out of their way for those who risk it all for us every day.
