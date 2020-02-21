UNION CITY, TN — It's about getting teens to college, but it's also about being a positive influence in their lives. This week's I am Local 6 highlights a traveling basketball team that is about more than just basketball.
Steven King is the head coach of the West Tenn Kings of Union City, Tennessee. He said they started the team five years ago.
"Basically, we got together, some kids together that weren't going to be able to play high school ball, had gotten in trouble, were labeled un-coachable by some of the area coaches. So, we put them together on one team in an effort for them to still be seen by scouts, even if they didn't step on the high school court," said King. "There are a lot of kids in Union City that are D-1 material that never touched a high school court or they didn't want to be coached. So, we put them on one team, so they can still go to college and be seen."
King said several players were accepted into college over the years after being on the team.
"There have been four or five kids out of the program that went to school that never touched a high school court," said King. "And we got several more that we're looking at to try to help do that, and that's the whole part of the program. It's to still get in school regardless of high school participation."
The team is usually open to players between 14 and 19 years old. But this season, players as young as 12 are taking part. Each season, King and Assistant Coach Tim McClain take the team to compete in other cities, like Nashville, Tennessee; St. Louis, Missouri; Little Rock, Arkansas; and Jonesboro, Arkansas. King said the team makes between five to 10 stops a season.
King said this season, they hope to run the AAU circuit.
There's no cost for the kids to play on the team. King and McClain drive the players to games, and pay for travel expenses and hotel stays out of their pockets and through fundraisers, like car washes.
"I'd say probably 75% are out of me and my coach's pocket," said King. "We do have a couple area sponsors that help out when we go somewhere, one or two. But usually, it's out of our pocket."
The team is about more than just basketball. It's about mentorship.
"Me and my assistant coach, Mr. Tim, we still monitor grades. If they're not a success or they are in trouble, they come to me to tell us why," said King. "Even if they don't go to college, we just want to make sure they get their GED, get their diploma. Even after they leave the program, they can still come talk to us. We'll help them with anything we can."
The team is also about building life skills.
"Being counted on and counting on others, and accountability, you know, all these things we try to teach here through sports," said McClain.
McClain's 18-year-old son, Trey McClain, has played on the team as a power forward and center for three years. Trey hopes that someday he can impact teens the way this team has impacted him.
"I want to help kids that don't really have a fair shot — or have been given a fair shot, and you know, they wasted it, and they want a second chance," said Trey.
The West Tenn Kings practice Tuesday nights at 7 at the United Methodist Church at 420 East Main St. in Union City. Anyone interested in trying out can email McClain at mrfloors2456@gmail.com. You do not have to live in Union City to try out. The team will see players from throughout the Local 6 viewing area.
They are also putting together a girls team. Those interested in trying out can email King's daughter, Aubrye, at Aubrye2341king@gmail.com.
King said his program is one of several in Union City that tries to help the community.