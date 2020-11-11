ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA (WSLS/NBC News) — The word miracle is tossed around a lot these days, but one Virginia family believes that is exactly what they just experienced.
It began when 10-year-old Jonathan Goad jumped on his four-wheeler and went for a ride, then hit a tree in his family's backyard.
Jonathan's head struck tree and he suffered a traumatic brain injury.
His parents remember every frightening detail of watching their son loaded onto a helicopter.
“They put him on the backboard in a neck brace and he was just screaming like I’ve never heard him scream before,” recalled J.D. Goad.
Doctors at UVA Medical Center sat both parents down to discuss a game plan.
“They explain they’ve got to open his head up to take his skull out to fix the bleeding or he’s not going to make it,” J.D. said. “At one point, I didn’t think I was bringing my son home.”
Doctors performed surgery and the family fervently prayed. After a successful surgery, the Goads braced themselves for a long road to recovery.
But, amazingly, he was home and almost fully recovered in just three days.
Now, this 10-year-old has a message for other kids: "Wear a helmet and make sure you always never driving faster than your parents tell you, even if you’re on a bike or something always wear a helmet and always keep it safe," said Jonathan.
