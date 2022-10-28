CAIRO, IL — Fifty-three Cairo, Illinois, families will soon be displaced after the Alexander County Housing Authority told tenants the Connell F. Smith building is being shut down.
The Department of Housing and Urban Development says the building poses a health and safety risk due to the potential for earthquakes.
This isn't the first time Cairo has faced HUD housing closures. Back in 2017, HUD announced its decision to demolish the McBride and Elmwood apartment complexes, saying they were beyond repair.
Tenants living in the Smith building are feeling a lot of anxiety about next steps. Those worries are only being compounded because they say they aren't getting any concrete information from HUD or the Alexander County Housing Authority.
Local 6 reached out to both multiple times but never heard back.
Nonprofits are coming in to meet immediate needs in the meantime.
Kaneesha Mallory and her daughter are one of the 53 families that will be displaced when the Connell F. Smith building is shut down.
Mallory doesn't know what's next.
“I was born and raised here. Cairo is home. I was devastated because I don't have nowhere else to go,” Mallory says.
Others in the community say it's like deja vu.
Back in 2017, when other affordable housing was closed in Cairo, Steven Tarver says he could somewhat understand HUD's reasoning.
This time, he says it doesn't make sense.
“If it's an earthquake situation, the whole city is trouble, not just this building. There's no structure in this town strong enough to withstand an earthquake,” says Tarver.
Arrowleaf, a human services nonprofit, stepped in to provide assistance in 2017. CEO Sherrie Crabb says they're ready to help the tenants again.
In addition to a $14,500 moving fund and the food and household supplies available, Arrowleaf is also working to find those families places to relocate to with a grant called Housing First.
“We are working with a couple of landlords locally to be able to secure some housing. We are actually paying the rent and the utilities, and we are making sure that the tenant gets what they need,” Crabb says.
Smith tenants are fighting to stay close to home.
Tarver, a member of the Resident Advisory Council for the complex, says they are petitioning HUD for time to build new housing.
“That time will allow developers to look, some other contractors, so other organizations may have some ideas. But without time, we don't have a chance,” says Tarver.
Smith tenants like Mallory are banding together to make it happen.
“We're not giving up. We're going to stay in the fight. We're going to fight to stay here,” Mallory says.
The Resident Advisory Council will host a meeting Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. for all Smith tenants.
The meeting will be a place for tenants to air grievances, get more information and to get in touch with more resources that can help.
Arrowleaf services are free to all Smith tenants. There is a Cairo location and crisis director on call, available to help 24/7.
