WASHINGTON (AP) — An 11-year-old girl who survived the shooting rampage in Uvalde told members of Congress on Wednesday how she covered herself in her dead classmate's blood and played dead before calling 911 and pleading for help.
"I thought he would come back so I covered myself with blood," Miah Cerrillo, a fourth-grader at Robb Elementary School, told lawmakers in a pre-recorded video. "I put it all over me," she said. "I just stayed quiet."
The video goes on to show Miah's father, Miguel Cerillo, asking his daughter if she feels safe at school. She shakes her head no.
"Why?" he asks. "I don't want it to happen again," she responds.
After her testimony was played, her father, Miguel Cerillo told the committee said his daughter was "not the same," after the shooting. "Something really needs to change," he told the committee, as schools are not safe.
Uvalde pediatrician Roy Guerrero also recounted how he first came across Miah after the shooting, in the hospital emergency room.
It was the second day in a row, the families of the victims and survivors of the mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde testified to Congress at public hearings and events on Capitol Hill to show the human toll of America's gun violence and urge Congress to act.