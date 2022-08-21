MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY- Pamela Riley is a retired research scientist, a lover of animals and books and now the winner of a brand new home.
Local 6 caught up with Riley and her family as they took the first steps inside.
Riley drove up right away with her father, brother, and sister-in-law to see the home.
The family lives in Mayfield.
Riley says it was just another day at home until the phone started ringing.
"They said, 'Did you win the St. Jude Dream Home?'" said Riley. "I said 'I don't know.'"
Her name was drawn out of 8500 tickets during Sunday afternoon's broadcast. The spacious home has three bedrooms and two full and two half baths. Riley noted it also has plenty of places to enjoy a good book.
"Anywhere in this house would be a good place to read," said Riley.
Riley is a graduate of Murray State University. She worked as a research scientist in Texas for thirty years before coming home to Mayfield to care for her mother who had Alzheimer's.
"I wanted to be there for her," said Riley.
Now she cares for her father. When it comes to what makes a home, Riley says it's what is inside that counts.
"I think what's in the home, that's what matters. The people are a home to me and it's the love that's in the home that you can feel," said Riley.
Her family says this win could not have happened to a kinder soul.
"She gave up her whole life to take care of our mother. She deserves it," said her brother.
"When we told our sons and Aunt Pam had won the family thread all lit up and one son said, 'I think that's God telling her well done good and faithful servant,'" said Paula Riley, sister-in-law.
While the family is from Mayfield, their home only sustained minor wind damage in the tornado.
"It does feel good for something good to happen. The heartbreak of the loss for our town. We had so many friends that lost so much," said Riley.
As for St. Jude, Riley says she gives every year. She explained why she believes in giving.
"Giving is just what God wants us to do. My God says be a giver. A lot of times he gives me 10 fold, he wants us to be a giver," said Riley.
She also explained why she chooses St. Jude.
"They give so much to these children and take care of these children that have no hope," she said. "So they get the money and they give hope, so I give."
The home is located in the Paddock At The Oaks Subdivision.
This year we sold all 8500 tickets for the home.
That means we raised $850,000 to help the children being treated for cancer and other life-threatening illnesses at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
The value of the home is estimated to be $450,000.