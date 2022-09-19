PADUCAH — Heath High School shooting victims and their families gave powerful testimony on Monday to the Kentucky Parole Board. Michael Carneal, who pleaded guilty to committing the shooting, is eligible for parole after serving 25 years of his life sentence.
On December 1, 1997, Carneal walked into Heath High School and shot eight of his classmates. Kayce Steger, Jessica James and Nicole Hadley lost their lives that day. Carneal pleaded guilty to three counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder in 1998.
The tragic day will forever be a scar on the McCracken County community. For the Hadley family, the hearing is another reminder of having to move on with life without a loved one.
"I personally won't get to see Nicole reach her goals, get married, have kids and be an aunt," Nicole's mother, Gwen, said. "We as a family miss her at all family events, Nicole will always be missed. I haven't been able to hug Nicole or see her since December first of '97."
Missy Jenkins Smith is paralyzed after being shot that day. She hopes her wheelchair sends a strong message to the board about the ramifications of Carneal's actions.
"I have been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole after living the consequence of Michael Carneal's decision, to not be able to walk. I will continue to serve out that consequence, that Michael's decision for me will be my entire life," Smith said.
Hollan Holm, who was shot in the side of the head, said he feels that if Carneal is mentally healthy, he should be given another chance.
"Something that I couldn't fathom as I lay on the floor bleeding in that lobby. Michael Carneal has spent almost two thirds of his life incarcerated for his actions as a child," Holm said. "He's now an adult in prison serving time for the actions of a child. I have to think that after 25 years, he is a different person than he was that day."
Thomas Fletcher, who taught chemistry at Heath High School, walked into the building that day as the last shot rang out.
"I taught for 15 years after that, and it was a different place for me then. It was a battlefield on Dec. 1," Fletcher said.
Fletcher also taught many of the victims during his time there. He stands with them in calling for Carneal to serve out his life sentence.
"This is not about forgiveness. I'm a deeply Christian person. It is about setting a precedent," Fletcher said.
The parole board will hear from Carneal at Tuesday's hearing, which will begin at 8 a.m. Another public viewing will be held at WKCTC's Emerging Technology Center. The board will make its decision on Carneal's parole following his statements or the following Monday.
