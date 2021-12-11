MAYFIELD, KY — Cleanup efforts have only just begun in Mayfield. In some cases, buildings and homes that have been in the community for decades were torn down to nothing but the foundation.
The chainsaws were broken out as the community came together to begin clearing up mountains of debris. The wreckage serves as a reminder to what this community just survived.
Jasmine Parrott has lived in Mayfield her entire life. Once she heard how strong the storm was, she took action.
"I got in the bathtub in my bathroom. I closed the door, and I pretty much like got down and covered my head," Parrott said.
With how severe the storm was, she was afraid Friday night would be her last on Earth.
"I thought I was going to die. Like, I really don't know how I made it out," Parrott said.
She doesn't remember much of when the storm was directly overhead. What she does remember is waking up and seeing the damage it left. Her apartment was torn down to the foundation. Her car, which was parked in front of where she lived, was thrown into what was previously her living room. Jasmine was thrown into the woods, still inside her bathtub.
"I just kept rolling, like my body wouldn't stop. And it finally stopped, my clothes were ripped up, I had blood everywhere. I didn't know that I was bleeding until I got to my neighbors," Parrott said. "I guess my head was busted open, my leg, my ankle, my bone, I could see it. It was just crazy. I don't know. I just keep thanking God."
Despite all that's happened to her, helping the community get back to normal is still at the forefront of her mind.
"I'm just praying for all the people that lost someone, because I could have been one of those people," Parrott said.
