WYATT, MO — One man is dead and nine people are injured after a home on Pecan Street in Wyatt, Missouri, exploded early Monday morning. Mississippi County Sheriff’s Capt. Barry Morgan says the explosion is gas related.
The victims range in age from 6 months old to adults. State fire marshals are investigating the explosion to determine the exact cause.
“All of a sudden there was a boom! I thought it was an earthquake,” Virginia Bowles said. She lives next door to the home that exploded.
When Bowles walked outside, she was greeted with a scene she’ll never forget. There were flames pouring out from the damaged home, and the fire began spreading into her garage. Bowles saw the victims a short time after the home exploded.
“It’s just heartbreaking to me. The young girls what’s got me, but I saw a baby, a little baby — they said it was 6 months old — and it was crying. My niece held it,” Bowles said. “And then there were some little shavers about like this, and they undoubtedly was burned.”
Tyler Larkins, Philip Swift and their friends were sitting outside Monday morning on Hickory Street, just down the road from the explosion. They heard screaming and quickly ran down the road to help.
“We could smell the fire before we got there, and when we got there it was an inferno and it was bad,” Swift explained.
Larkins ran into the home before it collapsed.
“When I first got up to the window there was a 4 year old. She was practically already to the window, and I got her out,” Larkins said. “By that time I could see, really, just smoke, but I looked underneath the smoke and I saw another child, and it was reaching kind of looking for somebody to grab it, you know? It was walking in circles and didn’t know what to do, and I ran inside and got her out.”
Swift and Larkins are thankful to have been sitting outside to hear the explosion.
“If we wouldn’t have heard the explosion, and there was some screaming afterwards, we wouldn’t have got over there as quick as we did,” Larkins said.
“That house would’ve already fallen in. It would’ve been worse than what it was. The kids would’ve been gone,” Swift added.
The gas commission is also set to investigate this explosion.
