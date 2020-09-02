PADUCAH — Some local families say they are devastated after the decorations and mementos they put at their children's grave sites were removed by Oak Grove Cemetery workers without notification.
The Paducah Parks and Recreation Department manages the cemetery on Park Avenue. One of the grave sites is the resting place of Xander English-Cleary, a baby boy who passed away in 2014 from sudden infant death syndrome.
"He was 3 months and 12 days, and I came home, was working a block down the street, and I found him face down in my bed," recalled his mother, Kristen English. "I miss him. You know, the thoughts of what he would look like, what he would be."
English said ever since her son was buried in 2014, there were always crosses, wind chimes and other items decorating his grave site. Then in February this year, the family installed a short fence around the grave site, put rocks in the area within, and added various items they thought Xander would like. They did all that to honor his birthday, Feb. 28.
"It was special to me. It was nice. And I had this little bench right there where we can sit and talk with him and visit with him," English said. "It was a real peaceful, comforting spot."
Six months went by without any issues. But on Tuesday, the family stopped by the grave site and saw that almost everything was removed. The only items remaining are a vase of flowers and a small cross lying on the headstone.
English said the cemetery staff put all the decorations and mementos that were on her son's grave site into a room. Items that were removed from other grave sites were stored in that room as well.
"They could have at least notified us, and we could have came out here and not just found our things just pulled up and destroyed," said English. "And for you to walk into a building and have to identify your baby's things into a building like that, that's heartbreaking. Nobody should have to go through that."
Another affected grave site at the cemetery belongs to Tristen Johnson, the daughter of Jovonette Johnson. Tristen passed away last year in an ATV accident. She was 15.
"When I see her (pictures), it just reminds me of how strong my bond is to her, and like, how grateful I was to be able to have someone that amazing," Johnson said of her daughter.
To honor what would have been her daughter's 16th birthday in June, Johnson made a border around the grave site and added lights and flower petals to the area within. Johnson said before she started decorating, she asked the groundskeeper for permission, and said he was OK with it as long as the items did not interfere with mowing.
But on Tuesday, English contacted Johnson, saying Tristen's grave site was stripped of most of its decorations. Johnson said she then rushed to the cemetery.
"I was devastated. I took extra effort for me in my grief process to be able to have her space reflect who she was as a person. She was an artist, so any colors that she loved, I brought them here," said Johnson. "Coming out here and like sitting up until the sun goes down and seeing every single one of these lights come on for my baby, like that was, it was essential for me. And for them to just do that, it was devastating."
Johnson and English were able to retrieve the items removed from their children's grave sites. But they said they were not notified by the Parks and Recreation Department that the items would be removed in the first place.
The cemetery does have a set of guidelines that states in part:
"In order to secure the safety of visitors and staff and to prevent damage to maintenance equipment, visitors shall abide by the following regulations. All forms of decoration not specifically permitted will be removed. This includes trees, shrubs, plantings and groundcovers, all glass, crockery, Styrofoam, statuary, toys, cans, ornaments, benches, and similar items.
"Visitors are asked to arrange a schedule among them so that only one decoration is placed on each grave at a time. Flowers and decorations will be removed within the allotted time frame or when they become unsightly."
But English and Johnson said no one ever informed them of the cemetery guidelines.
Local 6 talked with Amie Clark, the assistant director at the Parks and Recreation Department. She said a few months ago, the department began reviewing the cemetery guidelines after making several new hires. During the review, they looked at grave sites with extra items that violated the cemetery guidelines. Clark said the department tried to contact the families of those grave sites. But Clark said she was unaware that not all the families were reached.
To help remedy the situation, Clark said the Parks and Recreation Department will put back all the items that they removed from the grave sites. Clark said the department will then review the cemetery guidelines and determine a compromise that would allow families to properly grieve, while still maintaining safety and prevent damage to maintenance equipment.
Clark said cemetery workers will be returning all items to the grave sites within the next few days, and review and revise the guidelines over the next few weeks.
"In our effort to work with (the families) the best that we can, it's the right thing to do," said Clark.
Clark added that the department will do a better job ensuring that people whose loved ones are buried at the cemetery are aware of the guidelines. Clark said the department will also work to ensure they have the latest phone numbers of families to prevent loss of contact, should a situation like this arise again.