MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — One Marshall County family is about to find out the answer to that age old question, "What would you do if you won the lottery?"
While he didn't win the jackpot, one man still walked away with a cool $2 million prize after purchasing a $3 ticket from a vending machine at a Benton Walmart.
A Thursday release from the Kentucky Lottery gave all the details. Apparently, the man — named Rickie — says he started getting extremely nervous when he realized his ticket numbers were matching.
"I got really nervous about matching the fourth number. On the fifth number, I was so nervous I couldn’t leave the driveway and had to go back into the house,” Rickie said.
His wife, Karen, worked a long shift that night and was sleeping peacefully in bed when Rickie matched his numbers. He told lottery officials he tried to hold in his excitement, but he just couldn't take it anymore.
“I kept pacing the floor until I just had to go wake her up.”
Karen wasn't too happy about being woken up...at first. Once she realized what was going on, she was wide awake!
Rickie and his wife made the trip to lottery headquarters on Wednesday morning to claim their prize, which ended up being $1,420,000 after taxes, lottery officials report.
As for what they plan to do with the money? They reportedly told lottery officials they've got an appointment with a financial planner and want to invest some of their winnings. They're going to have some fun too- with plans to go on an Alaskan cruise and purchase a new car.