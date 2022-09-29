PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) — Ian has regained hurricane strength as it spun toward South Carolina a day after devastating a cross section of Florida.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm’s maximum sustained winds increased Thursday to 75 mph.
It was centered about 240 miles south of Charleston, South Carolina, and moving northeast at 10 mph.
Ian made landfall Wednesday on Florida’s west coast as a powerful Category 4 hurricane with 150 mph winds.
The storm flooded homes, cut off a popular barrier island and left nearly 2.7 million people without power before moving over the Atlantic and turning north.