Weather Alert

...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Significant icing. Areas of freezing drizzle tonight will add a trace of additional ice to the storm totals of one quarter to one half inch. In addition, another inch of snow is possible. This will bring total snow and sleet accumulations to two inches in some areas. * WHERE...All of southwest Indiana, western Kentucky, New Madrid and Mississippi counties in southeast Missouri. Massac, Johnson, Pope, Hardin, and Gallatin counties in southeast Illinois. * WHEN...Now through 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are common, mainly from southwest Indiana south across the Pennyrile region of west Kentucky to the Kentucky Lake area. Roads are still very hazardous. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. &&