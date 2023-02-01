PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce has postponed Tuesday's Power in Partnership Breakfast due to concerns about attendees safely navigating winter weather hazards.
According to a Wednesday release from the chamber, the breakfast will now be held on February 7.
Scheduled speaker Dr. Brian Clardy will speak on the new date.
Clardy is Chair of the Board of the Kentucky Humanities Council and an associate professor of history at Murray State University.
Your registration will transfer to the new date, the chamber explains, so there is no need to re-register for the event.
If you are able to attend but haven't registered, click here. The cost to attend is $25.
If you can no longer attend the breakfast, email info@paducahchamber.org.