PADUCAH — After spending a long day in warmer weather, an ice cream sundae might be the cherry on top to end your day. But shops could be out of your favorite flavors.
That's because inflation is leading to a shortage of products and ingredients in ice cream shops. In response, they're making changes to their operations.
Whether it's swapping out products for an alternative or buying things weeks in advance, these shops are trying to stay cool under inflation pressure.
Chocolate Factory in Golconda, Illinois, is snapping back from shortage of a product vital to their shop — chocolate.
“We could not get the products that we needed, and there was just no supply there,” says manager Angela Bailey. That's over, but they're not out of the woods yet.
Another product they're missing now is making it hard to get the ice cream from coolers to customers.
“We are seeing shortages in paper products. Napkins, paper towels, the Styrofoam cups and lids. We are seeing shortages. Those are hard to get,” Bailey says.
Frozen yogurt shops are seeing that, too.
Andy Burch, co-owner of Swirl's Frozen Yogurt in Paducah, says the store had no choice but to make changes.
“We can't get them anymore. We've looked everywhere. So we've gone to a paper cup, which a lot of yogurt places use and it works. But, it's just not the preferred of the customer,” says Burch.
It’s more than cups. Specialty flavors like birthday cake are hard to keep in the machines.
And strawberry boba is one of their most popular toppings. Those prices have skyrocketed.
“For one container, from $80 up to $120 at one point. A couple weeks later it may drop back down. So, she watches the price. When the price gets fairly reasonable, if that's possible, then she'll buy as much as she can,” Burch says.
Despite these struggles, Swirl’s is still providing the same service at the same price.
“We actually have not raised our price per ounce. And we're trying to keep it reasonable for the customer that comes in, because we know everything's expensive,” says Burch.
Business was steady during the winter months.
They're expecting it to pick up even more as the weather warms up.
They're relying on customer traffic and loyalty to keep those prices low.
Chocolate Factory is also keeping ice cream prices the same.
Tourist season at nearby Shawnee National Forest brings in business that they're also counting on.