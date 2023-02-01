PADUCAH — Sgt. Burrow of the McCracken County Sheriff's Office told Local 6 this morning he hadn't been across the whole county yet, but from what he observed, just about every road that isn't a highway or interstate is in bad condition.
In a phone call with Local 6, he pointed out some particularly icy spots: Krebs Station Road, Highland Church Road, and the area by Pugh's Midway.
Burrow said some areas were solid sheets of ice, and hilly roads were proving difficult to navigate.
Roads may not look as bad without precipitation actively falling, but he says you shouldn't let that deceive you. Roads are much worse than they were Tuesday.
Local 6 Photojournalist Jason Thomason was on the scene of Highland Church Road Tuesday morning, were numerous drivers became stuck after sliding down hills.
The road was so icy, in fact, one tow truck assisting stranded drivers had to attach itself to another truck on more solid ground to get enough traction to pull people out.
One deputy told Thomason the sheriff's office was overwhelmed with driving related calls.
Drivers are sliding off of roadways and down hills, especially in hilly areas.
If you MUST get out, try to avoid hills, drive very carefully, and maintain distance between yourself and the vehicles around you.