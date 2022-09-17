MAYFIELD, KY — The Gourd Patch Arts Festival is an 18-year tradition.
The Ice House Gallery hosted the festival Saturday, normally held in downtown Mayfield, for its 19th year.
But as downtown Mayfield is recovering from the Dec. 10, 2021 tornado, they had to make some changes.
The art guild continues to persevere, even after their building was destroyed in the storm.
Mayfield-Graves County Art Guild Director Nanc Gunn says they are trying to get back to a sense of normalcy.
That's why they pushed to make the Gourd Patch Arts Festival happen.
“It just shows that we exist, that we are resilient and people can truly come out and enjoy themselves,” Gunn says.
It's a family friendly event that ushers in the fall season, so many look forward to the art on display and the fun activities.
Gunn says it's a great way to introduce a younger audience.
“We want to start out young. That's why we have all kinds of kids activities here,” Gunn says.
Two young stars of the day were Sayde Schafli and her sister Heidi.
They displayed their paintings on gourds instead of traditional canvases, and it stopped many visitors in their tracks.
“It's exciting, yeah. It's really cool. I'm not really the artist of the family — she is — but it's neat to see people looking at my work and being interested in buying it,” Sayde says.
Gunn says it's important to give youth a place to express themselves.
That's why they continue to offer programs for art lovers of all ages.
“Our arts programming is strong. We have all kinds of art classes going on at the library, at the Skilled Craft Training Center. We have art shows going on at Paducah City Hall, so it is happening,” Gunn says.
They have no plans of stopping anytime soon.
“It takes a village to keep things going, and we've got people that are really looking out for us,” Gunn says.
Gunn says they are currently in the process of raising money so they can rebuild the gallery.
The Ice House Gallery is currently housed in Regions Bank in Mayfield.
They display art inside and welcome artists to come in and create on Thursdays of every week.