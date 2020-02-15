MAYFIELD, KY — Throughout the month of February, works by African-American artists from the Local 6 area are on display at the Ice House Gallery in Mayfield, Kentucky.
Featured artists include Helen LaFrance, Joan Dance, Tanya Neitzke, Jacqueline Carruthers, Dale McReynolds. Next week, works by Mayfield native Ellis Wilson will join the show.
You may have seen some of these artists recently on Local 6.
LaFrance, who celebrated her 100th birthday in November, is an acclaimed artist from Graves County. Her work hangs in national museums, Oprah Winfrey's private art collection and, this month, in the Ice House Gallery.
Talking with Local 6 in November, the self-taught LeFrance described her artistic process. "I just do something, and I say 'I'm just going to do this today,' and say 'I'm going to see how it turns out,'" LaFrance said.
Paducah native and African-American folk artist Joan Dance's work is also on display at the Paducah School of Art and Design in an exhibition titled "Paducah, Our Legacy, Our Future." That exhibit is on display through Feb. 25.
Talking with Local 6 earlier this month, Dance said she hopes her work inspires people to pursue their dreams and learn a new perspective. "You can do anything you want to really, if you set your mind to it," Dance said. "And it takes a lot of work. You need to work on whatever you want to do every day."
Neitzke teaches painting and 2D design at the Paducah School of Art & Design.
She helped coordinate an installation that began earlier this month called "Defining Paducah: Honoring the Outstanding Legacy of local African Americans," on Broadway Street. At the unveiling of that collection, Neitzke told Local 6 "We really want this to be a learning experience for the youth." It showcases individuals that contributed to Paducah's history.
Starting Tuesday, the show will also include works by Ellis Wilson. The Mayfield-born artist paved the way for other black artists as part of the Harlem Renaissance. Two of his paintings are currently at Murray State University, but they will next appear at the Ice House Gallery in Wilson's home town. Wilson, who is the subject of the KET documentary "Ellis Wilson — So Much To Paint," lived from 1899 to 1977.
On Feb. 22, the Ice House will host a fundraiser for the Mayfield branch of the NAACP from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets for that event — which will include snack food, wine tasting, a silent auction and more — are $15.
The African-American Artists Show runs through Feb. 28. Gallery admission is free. The Gallery is at 120 North 8th St. in Mayfield. It's hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, visit icehousearts.org/NowShowing.