PADUCAH — Ice House Gallery hosted its annual African American Artist showcase on Friday at Paducah City Hall. With 25 artists and more than 100 pieces displayed, it's the largest African American art exhibit ever showcased by the gallery.
Guests can see the artwork and meet the artists behind the pieces. The work on display ranges from quilts to sculptures to paintings.
Artist Joan Dance says a lot of her art is about depicting memories.
"I started drawing churches, drew mine first where I attended and had belonged to since I was around 5 and 6 when I joined," says Dance.
Dance is a self-taught African American folk artist who works from her home in Paducah. She's spent more than two decades creating art pieces, some of which are showcased in the exhibit.
"They would say everybody wants at least one Dance or I was Paducah's best kept secret," she says.
Dance loves depicting childhood memories, African American culture and "just things we did as a race."
She says she shows memories of childhood games, like her piece titled "Mary Mack."
"You've heard that, haven't you, ‘Mary Mack?’” says Dance. "And we did jump rope games, and we just had fun back then."
That's why this exhibit is so important. It gives African American artists a chance to show off their art and their culture.
Ice House Gallery director Nanc Gunn says this exhibit stems from Mayfield's connections to Black artists Ellis Wilson and Helen LaFrance.
"Mayfield has always had a heart string for African American art because these people we know personally, so we just continue that on," says Gunn.
And that connection strengthens as artists like Dance continue to take part.
Her message is to bring the community back together.
"One of the old sayings was ‘It takes a village to raise a child,’ but I think people need to focus more on being neighborly. We don't have neighborhoods anymore," says Dance.
The artwork will be displayed through March 1 in Paducah City Hall, and the exhibit is open to the public.