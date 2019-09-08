CHICAGO, IL -- The Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority is looking to learn about how people in the LGBTQ+ community have been harmed and seek help.
ICJIA says research shows that people in the LGBTQ+ community are victims of higher rates of crime -- specifically violent crime.
ICJIA researchers and LGBTQ+ service providers and advocates have created a survey for people in the LGBTQ+ community in Illinois who have experienced harm. They say this survey will help local and state-level policies and practices address victimization within the community.
The survey covers a range of topics, such as stressful experiences, disclosure of victimization, and need for and receipt of services after experiencing harm.
The website for the survey says all feedback is confidential.
Survey results will also help the federal Victim of Crime Act and the Violence Against Women Act program funding. ICJIA says they gave $51.8 million in VOCA and VAWA funds to victim service providers across Illinois last year.
ICJIA says the survey takes 45 to 60 minutes to take and can be filled out online or via hard copy. You will be asked to finished a brief screening either online or on the phone before taking the exam. ICJIA also says survey participants will get a $10 gift card for taking the survey.
