SPRINGFIELD, KY — The unveiling of a beautifully sculpted butter-cow and a ceremonial ribbon-cutting are all that remains on the agenda before Thursday's opening of the popular Illinois State Fair.
This year's iconic 500 pound "butter cow" will be unveiled Wednesday afternoon inside of the old Dairy building. If you'd like to participate virtually in the unveiling, you can follow this link.
Then, on Thursday, the Illinois State Fair will hold their Ribbon Cutting Ceremony. The even begins at 3 p.m. in August 11 at the Main Gate. Following the initial ribbon cutting, officials will disperse to cut ribbons at their own tents.
According to a State of Illinois release, the following officials and guests have been invited to the event:
- JB Pritzker, Governor of Illinois
- MK Pritzker, First Lady
- Juliana Stratton, Lt. Governor of Illinois
- Jerry Costello II, IDOA Director
- Colleen Callahan, IDNR Director
- Addisyn Calloni, Miss Illinois County Fair Queen
- ISF Twilight Parade Grand Marshals
Once the ceremonial ribbon-cutting comes to an end, most of the guests will make their way to Lincoln Park for the start of the annual Twilight Parade.
The Illinois State Fair lasts from August 11 - August 21 and fairgrounds will be open from 7 a.m. to midnight each day! This year's free admission days are as follows:
- August 14 Veterans & immediate families free with proper ID
- August 15 Seniors & Scouts free with proper ID or uniform
- August 19 First Responders free with proper ID
For more information on the Illinois State Fair, including planned events and ticket prices, visit their website.