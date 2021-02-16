CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 2 is reporting three crashes on I-24 in Christian County.
Around 9:30 a.m., District 2 reported a truck and trailer jackknifed at mile marker 82 westbound and two semi trucks were in the median at mile marker 89 westbound. Both of these crashes are on I-24.
Additionally, around 11:30 a.m.. KYTC reports two commercial vehicles crashed on I-24 eastbound at mile marker 70 at the Trigg/Christian County line.
KYTC says the duration of these events are unknown at this time.