CALVERT CITY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says they have blocked a section of KY 95 south of Calvert City due to icy conditions on the roadway.
According to a Wednesday release, the closure is between mile point 4.1 at the U.S. 62 intersection and mile point 0 at the U.S. 68 intersection.
The cabinet reports several vehicles slid off the roadway in this area on Wednesday morning, including a KYTC salt truck that was actively salting the road.
The KYTC says the closure will allow salt time to cut through the ice. Personnel will reportedly make several trips through the area to salt.
Crews expect this section of road to reopen at about 12:30 p.m.