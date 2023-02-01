PADUCAH — Icy roads and sidewalks led to multiple crashes Wednesday and sent several people to the hospital.
Kentucky State Police troopers and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet personnel had their hands full Wednesday.
KYTC District 1 spokesman Keith Todd told WPSD the cabinet had to close multiple state roads because of the slick conditions.
Baptist Health Paducah ER Director Rebekah Rust said the hospital had a busy night and morning.
"Since the ice hit us, we've seen an increase in falls, just from people walking and trying to get around outside. Then, we also have seen an increase in some motor vehicle accidents," Rust said.
Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital had a similar experience, with patients coming in with broken arms and legs from slipping and falling on the ice.
Rust says is it's important to be careful.
"I think, you know, just being very methodical and, you know, careful about how you're stepping. Try not to carry too much in your arms if you can avoid it," she said.
Many people took matters into their own hands by salting and shoveling what they could to help prevent weather-related injuries.
KSP Trooper Sara Burgess says staying home is the safest bet.
"It is definitely very slick and hazardous. Today we, like you said, we've seen vehicles of all shapes and sizes off the road," she said.