WASHINGTON, D.C. — We told you we were taking your issues to Washington, D.C., this week. Five days later, the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s trip aimed at rallying federal support for local projects has ended.
We have been reporting on the group’s activities every step of the way.
The busy and hectic streets of Washington, D.C., were no match for the enthusiasm a Paducah delegation brought to the nation’s capital.
“If you’re not showing up you don’t know what you’re missing out on” Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce President Sandra Wilson said. She led the group’s efforts to gain federal support for local projects.
“Our community will be noted by our presence. We are going to be known as being someone that shows up. That we care that we are here for our community,” Wilson said.
The visit, now in its 17th year, appears to have again paid off.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky promised $40 million in funding for ongoing cleanup at the Department of Energy Paducah site – 10 million dollars more than requested.
Other key priorities include support for projects involving the department of transportation: a $15 million ask to the dot for improvements to Paducah’s riverfront and riverport, plus talks about help funding a new terminal at Barkley Regional Airport.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao met one-on-one with us to talk about it all, and later with the Paducah delegation.
“I think it is worth every moment. Our community – 45 members of our community – sit behind us and show support for what we’re trying to do in Paducah, and that matters a lot,” Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless said.
From talks with Rep. James Comer to Sen. Rand Paul, they were crisscrossing the capitol building and greater D.C. with hopes of improving the lives of those back home.