PADUCAH — The two gubernatorial candidates vying for your vote in November squared off in their first debate Thursday in Paducah. They talked about several different topics, including the state pension system, education and tax reform. But job growth was one of the biggest issues addressed.
Republican Gov. Matt Bevin and Democratic challenger Andy Beshear both say they're the best choice for job growth.
Bevin touted the recent success of landing Phoenix Paper in Ballard County. "The VERSO plant, which was shut down under the previous governor because no effort was made, no effort was made to keep them there. And we worked hard to bring in an investor, and indeed this company has invested hundreds of millions of dollars, created hundreds of jobs and has announced a $200 million investment down there," says Bevin.
Beshear argues Kentucky needs better paying jobs.
"We've gotta look at the jobs we have, because I only believe we only have prosperity if our families are feeling prosperity. But for many of our families, they haven't gotten a raise, their wages have not gone up in years, they're working just as hard, but they're falling behind," says Beshear.
Both candidates are presenting two very different choices for voters. A prime example is how to generate new revenue. Bevin believes tax reform and job creation will help with new sources of money, but Beshear says legalizing gambling is the answer.
"It's time for casino gaming. It's time to treat fantasy sports for what they are. It's time for sports betting, and we need to prepare for online poker, which is coming," says Beshear.
Bevin disagrees.
"How are those things working out for Illinois? They're hemorrhaging people, people are flying out of there, their revenue is struggling, and taxes are ratcheting up because the state is bleeding out," says Bevin.
Education was another hot topic during the debate.
"Let's make sure we fund Murray State. Let's make sure we fund our community colleges, let's give our very best to our kids and not continue spiraling tuition," says Beshear.
Bevin questioned where the funding for education will come from.
"How are you going to actually pay for this? You're not only going to cut tuition costs, but you're also going to increase funding, but there is no solution as to where the money is going to come from. Again, marijuana and gambling is only going to go so far," says Bevin.
The most heated moment of the debate came when Bevin accused Beshear of representing Purdue Pharma with his private firm.
"It was when he defended Purdue Pharma against the people of Kentucky, he and his law firm, he profited from, and he personally profited from, and he refuses to answer questions about how much he profited from," says Bevin.
After the debate, Beshear brushed off the claim.
"This is a conspiracy theory that this governor continues to push out there," says Beshear.
We talked with Bevin after the debate too, and he claims Beshear is not being truthful about representing Purdue Pharma.
If you missed the debate you can watch it in full here:
To learn more about this story and others, follow Thomas on Facebook and Twitter.