HOUMA, La. (AP) — The number of deaths attributed to Hurricane Ida in Louisiana has risen to 26 after 11 more deaths were announced today. All 11 occurred in New Orleans.
The state Health Department said Wednesday that the people died between Aug. 30 and Monday, but that the Orleans Parish coroner just now confirmed their deaths as storm-related.
Nine of the deaths were from excessive heat. The remaining two deaths involved carbon monoxide poisoning.
The announcement was grim news amid signs the city is returning to normal with almost fully restored power and a lifted nighttime curfew.
Outside of New Orleans, hundreds of thousands of people remained without electricity 10 days after Ida roared ashore.
More details: https://bit.ly/3yTUe7x