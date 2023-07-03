CHICAGO, IL — Whether you're grilling out with family, exploring the great outdoors, or enjoying a fireworks show, the Illinois Department of Public Health is providing safety tips for everyone celebrating Independence Day on Wednesday.
Food safety
The best way to avoid food borne illnesses is to keep cold foods cold and cook hot foods to the proper temperature.
The IDPH says you can follow these temperature guidelines from the Center for Disease Control to ensure grilled food is safe for consumption:
- 145°F – whole cuts of beef, pork, lamb, and veal (then allow meat to rest for 3 minutes before carving or eating)
- 145°F – fish
- 160°F – hamburgers and other ground beef
- 165°F – all poultry and pre-cooked meats, like hot dogs
To avoid cross-contamination, keep food separate. For example, raw meat, poultry, and seafood should be stored and prepared separately from fruits, vegetables, cheeses, salads, and cooked foods. Also be sure to wash your hands, work surfaces and utensils before and after handling raw meat.
Some other food safety tips from IDHP include throwing out marinades and sauces that have touched raw meat or meat juices; using clean plates and utensils when you take cooked food off the grill; and using two different coolers for foods and beverages. Beverage coolers are likely to be opened more often, so separating them from the food can help it stay cold for longer.
For more food safety tips, visit the CDC food safety website.
Ticks and mosquitoes
Insects can also be a danger when spending time outdoors since mosquitoes can transmit West Nile Virus and ticks can transmit Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, Ehrlichiosis and other serious infections.
The best way to avoid these pests is to wear insect repellant that contains DEET, picaridin, lemon eucalyptus oil, or IR 3535. Other ways to avoid mosquitos or ticks are to remain indoors during the night hours when mosquitos are most active, stay out of tick-infested areas like the woods and tall grassy places, and check people and pets for ticks every 2 to 3 hours.
If someone is bitten by a tick, you can remove it using tweezers. Contact a healthcare provider if a rash, fever, or body aches develop 1 to 3 weeks following the bite. Since pets can carry ticks into the home it can be helpful to check with a veterinarian about preventing tick borne diseases as well.
Heat and sun
Many Independence Day activities involve being outdoors. Some safety tips from IDHP to remember when it comes to being out in the sun and the heat include applying sunscreen 30 minutes before going outside, staying hydrated, avoiding alcohol or caffeine, and wearing lightweight, light-colored, and loose-fitting clothing.
It’s also important to be aware of heat exhaustion and heat stroke symptoms, and be informed about what to do if you or someone you know begins showing these symptoms.
Heat exhaustion symptoms include heavy sweating, weakness, dizziness, nausea, clammy skin, pale or flushed complexion, and fast and shallow breathing. If someone begins to show these symptoms move them to a cooler place, remove or loosen tight clothing, apply cool and wet cloths, and give them cool water to slowly drink.
Heat stroke symptoms include having hot, dry skin, hallucinations, chills, headache, high body temperature, confusion, dizziness, and slurred speech. Heat stroke is more dangerous than heat exhaustion and if someone is showing signs of a heat stroke call 911 immediately. Quickly cool the person in a cool bath or wrap wet sheets around them; and if the person refuses water, is vomiting, or shows a decreased level of consciousness do not give them anything to eat or drink.
Firework safety and air quality
The office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal encourages everyone to leave fireworks to the professionals since accidental fires, burn injuries, loss of limbs, and death occur every year due to the use of fireworks. Fireworks will often be terrifying for wild and domestic animals as well.
Some safe alternatives to celebrate Independence Day without fireworks include using glow sticks to replace sparklers, using noise makers, and using red, white, and blue silly string.
Click here for more information about firework safety.
With air quality reaching unsafe levels lately due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires it’s important to know that fireworks can also affect the air quality and adversely affect the health of people with heart or lung disease. People with these kinds of conditions should check the local air quality and take appropriate steps to protect themselves including wearing a high-quality mask to firework displays or watching them from a distance.
Local air quality conditions can be monitored through the airnow.gov website.
For a full list of safety tips, view the Summer Survival Guide attached below.