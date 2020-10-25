SPRINGFIELD, IL — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has announced health and safety changes to controlled pheasant hunting for the 2020-2021 hunting season.
The changes, IDNR says are in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and will allow for more protection to both hunters and site staff this season.
IDNR says standby controlled pheasant hunting permits will not be available this season and pheasant hunters will need to get a Reserved Controlled Pheasant Hunting Permit to hunt on controlled pheasant hunting sites.
The department says you can get that permit through the online reservation system on the controlled pheasant hunting website, click here. Hunters will be able to reserve a permit until noon the day before their hunt date.
IDNR says on their operated sites, the daily fee for online controlled pheasant hunting permits is $30 for resident hunters and $35 for nonresident hunters.
The daily permit fee applies to each individual hunter, according to IDNR, and hunters are required to pay for permits online using a credit card.
IDNR says there is a transaction fee of $1 for a single hunter or 2.25% of the permit fee for multiple hunters, expect for permits for the Illinois Youth Pheasant Hunt, which are issued at no cost.
All but one of the controlled pheasant hunting sites have reserved permits ready for all days of the controlled hunting season, according to IDNR, with Illinois Youth Pheasant Hunt permits available for all but one controlled pheasant hunting site.
IDNR says hunter check station procedures will also change on hunting sites. IDNR says hunters should wear a face mask and keep social distance when in the hunter check station area. Hunters should also pay attention to advisory signs with information about check-in procedures and check-out procedures will also change at many of the hunting sites. These procedures will be announced during the registration process.
Special note for the 2020-21 hunting season:
IDNR says non-toxic shotshells are required when hunting at Des Plaines SFWA, Horseshoe Lake SP, Jim Edgar Panther Creek SFWA, Mackinaw River SFWA, Silver Springs SFWA, Chain O’Lakes SP, Eldon Hazlet SRA, Green River SWA, Johnson Sauk Trail SRA, and Wayne Fitzgerrell SRA.
IDNR says hunters can only have non-toxic shotshells when hunting at any of these sites.