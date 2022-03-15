ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL – The Illinois Department of Transportation is alerting drivers in Southern Illinois that the US 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River will be closed to all traffic in the coming weeks.
The closures are scheduled to begin on Monday, March 28 at 8 a.m. and extend through Thursday, March 31 at noon. The bridge will then close again on Monday, April 4 at 8 a.m. and extend through Thursday, April 7 at noon.
The bridge will be open for traffic from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. each night.
The U.S. 60/62 bridge connects Alexander County, Illinois with Mississippi County, Missouri.
According to IDOT, this planned closure is to allow crews to perform their annual safety inspection.