The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) is planning to close lanes on the bridge that carries I-57 over the Mississippi River starting Monday, March 7.
The closure are to allow crews to complete their annual inspection of the bridge.
Lane closures for I-57 southbound are expected to begin Monday, March 7, and extend through Friday, March 11. Then on Monday, March 14, crews will work from the northbound lanes until Friday.
Traffic will be impacted from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. during the inspection.
The I-57 bridge connects Alexander County in Illinois with Mississippi County in Missouri.