JACKSON COUNTY, IL — An Illinois Department of Transportation employee has died after he was involved in a crash in Murphysboro Wednesday morning, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office says.
The crash happened around 10:49 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Highway 127 and Ava Road in Murphysboro, the sheriff's office says.
A passerby who happened upon the crash site stopped and performed CPR on the IDOT employee, identified as Edward Stallman, the sheriff's office says. Stallman was unresponsive when deputies arrived at the scene.
Stallman was taken to St. Joseph's Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Deputies were assisted at the scene by responders with the Jackson County Ambulance Service, Murphysboro police and the Jackson County Coroner's Office.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says it is conducting an investigation into Stallman's death.